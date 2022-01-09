Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets today with a chance to clinch the AFC East division title. At the onset of the 2021 NFL season, I think most Bills fans would have expected the team to win the division. I don’t know that most of us would have wanted it to come down to the final week like this, but the best laid plans of mice and men...

Even with all the twists and turns—the no-show embarrassment against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the thrashing at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, the frustration of losing to the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans when the game was right there—the Bills can take their first big step towards the goal of winning the Super Bowl today by taking care of business against a 4-12 Jets squad.

Today marks the first time that Zach Wilson will play against the Bills, as the highly touted rookie missed the first meeting between these teams with an injury. For the Bills and Josh Allen, winning is obviously the main objective, but staying healthy for what is a much bigger contest next week against an as-yet-to-be-determined opponent is also of incredible importance.

Your first-half thread is here, friends. Make sure to toggle those comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. Be civil to each other. And most importantly, enjoy the game wherever you’re watching.

Go Bills!