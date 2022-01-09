The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio and reportedly released offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and while Fangio is sure to be high on the list of potential defensive coordinators around the league, it’s another coach on his staff that should raise the collective eyebrow of fans of the Buffalo Bills.

Broncos QBs coach Mike Shula is a name very familiar to Bills head coach Sean McDermott. While McDermott was in Carolina as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2016, Shula was also with the organization. As QB coach for the Panthers in 2011 and 2012 and offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2017, Shula guided Cam Newton’s development into an NFL MVP. Shula and McDermott were the coordinators in Newton’s MVP year in 2015, the same year Carolina made the Super Bowl.

With all the speculation around Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll finally getting a head coaching nod, Shula seems like a tailor-made replacement on the coaching staff. If they move current QB coach and passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey to the offensive coordinator job for which he’s been groomed, Shula can come in as QB coach. Dorsey was Shula’s QB coach from 2013 to 2017 and now, perhaps the roles are reversed.