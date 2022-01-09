Buffalo Bills win second consecutive AFC East title, clinch 3 seed

For just the fourth time in their history, the Buffalo Bills have won back-to-back AFC East Championships. With their win in Week 18 over the New York Jets, Buffalo has clinched the division at 11-6.

The New England Patriots also won their late-afternoon game to finish 11-6, but the Bills win on the strength of their AFC East record after both teams won one of their head-to-head matchups. New England’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins came back to haunt them and they finish 4-2 in the division. Buffalo’s only AFC East loss was to the Patriots in a wind storm at home in early December.

Buffalo’s previous back-to-back division championships came in a four-year span from 1988 to 1991.

New England won the AFC East for 11 straight seasons prior to Buffalo’s win in 2020.

We will update with the Bills’ AFC Playoff opponent and dates/times when they become official.