Buffalo Bills 27, New York Jets 10: rapid recap

The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets to clinch the AFC East for the second straight year. The Bills knew what they had to do and they came out motivated to make sure that they accomplished their goal. The game was definitely closer than it needed to be, but the Bills ultimately pulled away in clinching the 27-10 victory.

It started right away, as the Bills took the opening kickoff and promptly marched down the field. The Bills went 75 yards on seven plays, with the big one a 40-yard run by Devin Singletary. On third down and goal from the ten, Josh Allen rolled right, broke a tackle, and threw a dart to Stefon Diggs, who caught the pass but was initially ruled out of bounds. After discussion, the play was changed to a touchdown catch, and that change survived replay review. Tyler Bass hit the extra point to put the Bills up 7-0.

After the Jets went three-and-out on their first drive, Buffalo mounted another scoring drive. This one was thirteen plays long and moved 70 yards, eating up just under six and a half minutes of clock. Bass made a 41-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0.

The Jets earned a first down on the next drive, but it stalled out quickly and they were forced to punt. That punt was blocked, however, as Cam Lewis made sure to honor Bills Legend of the Game Steve Tasker in the best way possible. The Bills recovered at the 35, but couldn’t score, as a Josh Allen fourth down pass to Gabriel Davis fell incomplete.

The teams traded punts, as even Matt Haack was called upon for the first time in a few weeks, for the next four possessions. The Bills were able to pressure and harass Zach Wilson, sacking him to end one of the drives. After Haack’s second shanked punt, the teams threw down and had a little kerfuffle. Offsetting penalties allowed Haack to punt the ball again because the penalties occurred during the play. Somehow, the third punt was worse, as he managed only a 21-yard punt to give the Jets great field position.

Zach Wilson was able to hit Keelan Cole Sr. on a slant pattern to give the Jets their only score of the first half. Wilson fired a dart on fourth-and-five that was nearly intercepted by Jordan Poyer. Cole Sr. won a forty-yard foot race against tarpon Johnson, and the Jets narrowed the lead to 10-7.

After another Haack shank, the Bills forced the Jets to punt, giving them the ball with 1:39 to go on their own sixteen yard line. Allen and the Bills moved all the way to the Jets’ three before Tyler Bass hit a 21-yard field goal to make it 13-7 at the half.

Jordan Poyer started the second half by sacking Zach Wilson, which set the Jets behind the chains and led to another punt. The Bills offense remained stuck in neutral, and Haack punted one 49 yards right into the end zone. The Jets punted, the Bills punted, thus went the majority of the third quarter, as both defense took over the action.

Matt Haack struck again late in the third quarter, dropping a snap and uncorking a seven-yard punt under pressure. That set the Jets up with prime field possession, as they took over at Buffalo’s 22-yard line. Zach Wilson sacked himself for a ten-yard loss on third down, which made Eddie Piniero’s field goal more difficult, but the veteran nailed the 49-yard kick to make it 13-10.

That was the score at the end of the third quarter, but at least Haack was able to pin the Jets inside their own five-yard line heading into the fourth quarter. As the wind turned, so did the Bills’ offensive fortunes. Buffalo forced the Jets to punt from inside their own ten-yard line, and the Bills went to work after a nine-yard return by Micah Hyde.

The Bills rolled Allen out, and he gained 32 yards on a scramble to put the Bills immediately in field goal range. Allen converted a third down by scrambling to find Isaiah McKenzie for a first down. Three plays later, Devin Singletary scored on a one-yard plunge to give the Bills a 19-10 lead. Bass hit the extra point to extend the lead to 20-10.

Buffalo downed Zach Wilson for their eighth sack on the day, and then the Jets punted inside their own end. Buffalo started at the Jets’ 48, but it took two plays to move inside the ten. The first was a 27-yard pass to Gabriel Davis, followed by a 12-yard run from Devin Singletary. After an incomplete pass dropped by Davis, Allen rolled right and was hit out of bounds at the three-yard line. Allen drilled the official before the flag was thrown, giving the Bills a fresh set of downs. On third down, the Bills called a swing pass for Devin Singletary and he scored the five-yard touchdown, giving the Bills a 27-10 lead after the Bass extra point.

From that point forward, the Bills were waiting to celebrate.

