NFL Playoff Schedule: Bills’ Wild Card weekend time slot set

Even though their opponent hasn’t been finalized yet, the Buffalo Bills’ time slot and game day for their Wild Card weekend is locked in. The Bills will play either the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM Eastern on Saturday, January 15th. The game is on CBS.

Around the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals kick off the weekend hosting either the New England Patriots or the Las Vegas Raiders, depending on the outcome of Sunday night’s game.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Chargers win tonight, it’s a short turnaround time for them to play on Saturday. They are in Vegas tonight and won’t return to Los Angeles until early Monday morning, then they will need to fly across the country for a Saturday game.

The announcing duo is likely to be Ian Eagle and Charles Davis with Evan Washburn and another sideline. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will most likely be on the call for the San Francisco 49ers at the Dallas Cowboys.

We will update, of course.