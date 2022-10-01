Wingin’ It: Buffalo Chips as the Bills take on the Ravens

Can you believe it? Season 5 of Wingin’ It! Where has the time gone? For any newcomers, here’s the premise. It’s hungry work being a fan of the Buffalo Bills. Every week of the regular season and postseason, Buffalo Rumblings brings you a recipe to try out with a “Buffalo” twist.

I couldn’t resist the name here, as we’re making homemade potato chips as suggested by acordes7793, to enjoy when the Bills face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. This was my first time trying this and I learned a LOT along the way, but the end result is absolutely worth it. One thing I’ll quickly note here is that most recipes severely underestimate the total time. As most people will have to cook these in batches, I tried to give a more realistic count.

Buffalo Chips

Serves: 2-4

Active Time: 60 min

Total Time: 90 min

Ingredients

4 Russet potatoes, cleaned (skinned if desired)

Ice and water

3 Tbsp salt

Vegetable oil

Ground red pepper

Salt

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Apple cider vinegar

Slice potatoes as thin as you can (see prep notes/gallery below*). Add ice, water and 3 Tbsp salt to large container. Immerse sliced potatoes in ice water; stir in gently. Allow potatoes to sit for at least 30 min. Drain potatoes and pat dry with paper towels. Heat about 1.5 inches of vegetable oil to a temp between 350ºF and 375ºF in a large pot. Add potatoes carefully in small batches once oil comes to temperature. If they start overlapping on the oil surface you’ll get uneven cooking, which is a big problem for these. Stir frequently and gently with a slotted spoon. Remove chips using a slotted spoon as they turn golden brown (about 3-5 minutes); place on fresh paper towels to remove excess oil. Sprinkle red pepper, salt, garlic powder, and onion powder as soon as you can after chips come out. (See below for tips.**) Dash a very small amount of vinegar over chips. (See below for tips.***)

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

Grid View







