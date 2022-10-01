NFL fans of all 32 SB Nation team blogs were asked this week who the best team is in the AFC. Let’s review the numbers from this week’s polls!

Despite the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 loss in South Beach to the Miami Dolphins and the team’s extensive list of injuries across the roster, 59% of NFL fans still believe the Bills are the AFC’s best team. No other team was anywhere near Buffalo’s percentage, with the Miami Dolphins a distant second at 18%. The Kansas City Chiefs land in third among NFL fans, at 12%. Perhaps surprisingly, the Baltimore Ravens received a vote share of only 5% while the Jacksonville Jaguar received 3% of the vote for the AFC’s best team.

Bills Mafia should know more about their team after this Sunday’s road game against the Ravens. Dolphins fans could find their opinions stuck in limbo following a second severe injury for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the span of four days—the latest occuring during the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and his status for Week 5 is uncertain.

The plucky Baltimore Ravens are perhaps one of the league’s most dangerous teams, simply because of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Perhaps their fourth-quarter collapse to Miami has fans hesitant to buy too much into the hype yet.

Duval’s Doug Pederson has the Jacksonville Jaguars playing great, especially on defense. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks more like the top draft choice that he was only a season ago.

But what about the confidence of Bills Mafia? Is it still at a fever pitch with Josh Allen’s continued play at an MVP level? The latest polls tell us that 91% of Bills fans asked remain confident in the direction of the team. While figures tend to ebb and flow week to week, it’s interesting to see it dip following a last-second loss in Week 3’s hard-fought game with Miami.

Perhaps 8% of people (those who dropped off after last week’s 99%) believed the Bills were going to go undefeated—or at least win against the upstart Dolphins.

Maybe it’s all those injuries—a situation that feels like it’s one step forward, two steps back as players heal and others pop up on Buffalo’s Injury Report. It could also have something to do with the team’s lack of a running game, despite all those investments at the position through the NFL Draft.

But what about fans’ confidence among the AFC’s other best teams according to this week’s polls? Dolphans are completely FinsUp right now, with 99% of, respondants fully on board with the South Beach team.

Chiefs fans’ confidence took a pryecipitous drop this week to 59% conBufident in the team’s direction. This comes after last week’s 96% clonfidence rating.

Fans of the Ravens have recovered alongside their team, improving to 78% confident in Baltimore’s direction.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won over their fans, with 99% of those polled fully approving of the way things are going in Jacksonville.

All the way at the bottom are those fans of the Washington Commanders. Only 7% of fans are confident that things are headed in the right direction with the current regime.

