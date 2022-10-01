Buffalo Bills Links, 10/1: Previewing the Ravens

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down the key positional battles and matchups to watch as the Buffalo Bills (2-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in a Week 4 showdown between teams with Super Bowl dreams.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Ravens preview: Five Buffalo players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Baltimore Ravens to watch against the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Ravens opponent preview—Baltimore’s pass defense - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Ravens: Jordan Phillips, two more ruled out before Friday practice - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Ravens: Five questions with Baltimore Beatdown - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills keeping tabs on free-agent DT Justin Zimmer - Buffalo Rumblings
- BBR: Thoughts on Gregory Rousseau, James Cook and more - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Matchups to watch for Bills vs. Ravens
This is bound to be a marquee matchup between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. But what are some of the other key matchups to watch as the Bills look to bounce back from their first loss of the year? How well will Buffalo’s defense handle the challenge of Baltimore’s big and physical offense? Why do Allen, Stefon Diggs and Buffalo’s high-octane passing attack have an edge against Baltimore’s secondary? We break down these matchups and other battles to watch.
- PlayAction: Bills’ D braces for battle of bigs; Ravens eschew three-WR sets - Buffalo News
- Scouting Report: Bills’ high-powered passing attack faces a reeling Ravens secondary - Buffalo News
- 6 things to watch for in Bills vs. Ravens | Week 4 - BuffaloBills.com
- Top 6 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Ravens | Week 4- BuffaloBills.com
- Bills-Ravens roundtable: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson jousting for AFC supremacy again - The Athletic (subscription required)
Final injury reports
The final injury reports are in, and the Bills will be without cornerback Christian Benford (hand), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) for Sunday’s clash with the Ravens. Additionally, seven more Bills are listed as questionable, including wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle). Meanwhile, cornerback Dane Jackson appears ready to play two weeks after suffering a scary neck injury in the win over the Tennessee Titans.
- Bills’ injury updates: Seven players listed as questionable on final injury report - Buffalo News
- Bills rule 3 players out, list 7 others as questionable vs. Ravens | Week 4 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills injuries improving on some fronts for Ravens game, according to Sean McDermott - Democrat & Chronicle
- Will Bills’ Gabe Davis, Ed Oliver or Dane Jackson play Sunday vs. Ravens? Sean McDermott provides update - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills offensive line closer to full strength, still working on run game - Buffalo News
- Bills CB Dane Jackson aims to play vs. Ravens, two weeks after scary injury - The Athletic (subscription required)
Odds and ends
Head coach Sean McDermott describes what makes Ravens QB Lamar Jackson so dangerous, while Von Miller, Buffalo’s talented edge rusher, thinks Jackson deserves a massive contracte extension. Plus, learn how defensive backs coach John Butler has been getting Buffalo’s young secondary ready for game action, and find out how former Bills wide receiver and special-teams specialist Lou Piccone is being honored.
- LISTEN: McDermott: Jackson at another level with his game - WGR 550
- Bills’ Von Miller to Ravens: Pay quarterback Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens Blog- ESPN
- Inside the Bills: How assistant John Butler has gotten a green secondary quickly up to speed - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: ‘Looooou!’ gets his due as former Bills player Lou Piccone is honored by Jersey home - Buffalo News
