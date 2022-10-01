Buffalo Bills Links, 10/1: Previewing the Ravens

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down the key positional battles and matchups to watch as the Buffalo Bills (2-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in a Week 4 showdown between teams with Super Bowl dreams.

Matchups to watch for Bills vs. Ravens

This is bound to be a marquee matchup between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. But what are some of the other key matchups to watch as the Bills look to bounce back from their first loss of the year? How well will Buffalo’s defense handle the challenge of Baltimore’s big and physical offense? Why do Allen, Stefon Diggs and Buffalo’s high-octane passing attack have an edge against Baltimore’s secondary? We break down these matchups and other battles to watch.

Final injury reports

The final injury reports are in, and the Bills will be without cornerback Christian Benford (hand), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) for Sunday’s clash with the Ravens. Additionally, seven more Bills are listed as questionable, including wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle). Meanwhile, cornerback Dane Jackson appears ready to play two weeks after suffering a scary neck injury in the win over the Tennessee Titans.

Head coach Sean McDermott describes what makes Ravens QB Lamar Jackson so dangerous, while Von Miller, Buffalo’s talented edge rusher, thinks Jackson deserves a massive contracte extension. Plus, learn how defensive backs coach John Butler has been getting Buffalo’s young secondary ready for game action, and find out how former Bills wide receiver and special-teams specialist Lou Piccone is being honored.