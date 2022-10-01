Billieve: Previewing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 4

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Buffalo Bills (2-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in a Week 4 showdown between teams with Super Bowl dreams.

On this week’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know to get ready for this big AFC showdown featuring two of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Among the topics covered by Boccacino and D’Amico:

The Bills received some good news on the injury front, as it appears that safety Jordan Poyer, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and wide receiver Gabe Davis, among other injured Bills, could play on Sunday.

Why Jackson is such a dangerous threat with his legs, and how he has improved his accuracy as a passer.

How well will Buffalo’s defense handle the challenge of Baltimore’s big and physical offense, which features a lot of sets with a fullback and two tight ends?

Why getting Jackson to hand off to his backs instead of scrambling is key, and why forcing Jackson into third and long scenarios bodes well for Buffalo’s defense getting off the field.

What Buffalo needs to do to slow down Jackson and Baltimore’s unique option offense.

Von Miller should be in for a field day going up against Baltimore’s backup left tackle.

Why the Bills need to generate pressure up the middle on defense, and not let Jackson beat them with runs off tackle.

On the other side, Allen, Stefon Diggs and Buffalo’s high-octane passing attack have an edge against Baltimore’s secondary.

Can Buffalo get its ground game going from anyone else besides Allen?

Just how bad has Buffalo’s offensive line been in opening up holes for the rushing attack?

Why the Bills recent inability to win one-score games represents a false narrative.

They also offered up their score predictions as Buffalo looks to get back in the win column.

