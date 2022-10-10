Chiefs vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football game pick, open thread

Monday Night Football should be a fun matchup this week! Don’t let the Las Vegas Raiders’ record (1-3) fool you. This team has every ingredient necessary to be a high-powered offense that can score at any moment. Over the offseason they acquired one the best wide receivers in the league in Davante Adams, and added defensive star power that was supposed to take them to the next level.

Through four games, things just haven’t really clicked for them. Adams and quarterback Derek Carr have yet to find the magic they once shared at Fresno State University. One bright spot has been running back Josh Jacobs. Last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, he put up two touchdowns and 144 yards rushing on 28 attempts. That will take some pressure off of Carr.

On the other side of this matchup, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still the man. Even after losing wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade to the Miami Dolphins, Mahomes still is amongst league leaders with 11 passing touchdowns on the year—to only two interceptions. I also think they finally found a diamond at the running back position; Isiah Pacheco hasn’t taken the lion’s share of the snaps yet, but when given opportunities, he takes full advantage.

Time of possession will be important for the Raiders if they want to come out on top. Jacobs should be used early and often to open up the play action for Adams and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. Tight end Darren Waller would like some of those opportunities, as well. I believe Las Vegas make this a game. Kansas City won’t cover the 7.5-point spread (per DraftKings Sportsbook), but they’ll still win at home, setting up a matchup of 4-1 teams primed to take an early lead in the AFC when they play the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.