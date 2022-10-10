Bills 38, Steelers 3: A Terrible Day for the Terrible Towel

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers to move to 4-1. We talk about quarterback Josh Allen having another MVP-caliber performance and not having to play the whole game, as well as defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier and the defense overcoming another rash of injuries. We discuss rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir looking like a true complementary piece to the passing attack, plus wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis having incredible performances, and much more!

We discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

