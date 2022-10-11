Bills vs. Chiefs Week 6 coverage: Buffalo heads to home away from home

The Bills are headed to Arrowhead Stadium for their fourth game there in the last two calendar years

Holding a 4-1 record for the fourth consecutive season, the Buffalo Bills are headed to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of AFC powerhouses that once again seem destined to meet in the playoffs.

This will be the fourth time that Buffalo has played in Arrowhead Stadium within the past two calendar years. A quick recap of the previous three is not the happiest trip down memory lane for Bills fans:

January 24, 2021 (2020-21 AFC Championship Game): Chiefs 38, Bills 24

October 10, 2021 (2021 Week 5): Bills 38, Chiefs 20

January 23, 2022 (2021-22 AFC Divisional Round): Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT)

Buffalo was able to avenge a playoff defeat the following regular season with the lone win on that list. They’ll look to replicate that feat this weekend—and gain an early leg up in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs if victorious in Week 6.

It won’t be easy. The Chiefs remain an elite team and offense, despite the much-discussed offseason trade of wide receiverTyreek Hill, and their only loss to Buffalo in the Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen era came in last season’s regular-season contest—a game in which the Chiefs committed four costly turnovers.

The Bills believe they are Super Bowl contenders. The Chiefs have been Super Bowl contenders for five years running. In order for Buffalo to get where they want to go, they’ll need to traverse a road that takes them through Kansas City once more. This time, however, the Bills are favored to win in Kansas City—by 2.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

All of our Bills-Chiefs coverage, from the lead-up to the game straight through the aftermath, is below.