Josh Allen’s career stats already rank among NFL’s elite

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s fifth year has been incredible so far, and we’re only five weeks into the 2022 NFL season. On Sunday, Allen faced a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has forever been known for its toughness and grit. Allen absolutely dismantled it to the tune of a 38-3 final score, which happens to be the Steelers’ worst loss since their 51-0 drubbing by the Cleveland Browns back in 1989.

In the first half alone, Allen threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns. That performance ranks as the second-most passing yards in a first half since 1991 (when tracking for those statistics began). He finished the game 20-of-31 for 424 yards (a career high), those four touchdowns, and one interception. Allen was replaced by backup quarterback Case Keenum in the fourth quarter—though it wouldn’t have surprised anyone to see his day finished just after halftime. Allen is on an elite trajectory, to the joy of everyone in Bills Mafia.

Perhaps the most interesting statistic from Sunday, though, is the fact that Allen has now become part of the 150-touchdown club. He ended his 66th NFL game with 151 career touchdowns, which makes him the fourth player in history to reach 150 in 70 or fewer games, following fellow quarterbacks Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes.

He also ranks fourth on the list for most passing and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first five seasons. The only players above him are Marino, Mahomes, and Cam Newton. Allen also has 12 more games left to play this season, so barring the unforeseen, it’s likely that he’ll break that record. Either way, he remains in elite company.