Bills vs. Chiefs preview: unstoppable force vs. immovable object

JSpenceTheKing is back following the Buffalo Bills’ blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now it’s time for what every Bills fan has been waiting for since the 2022 schedule was announced. The Bills travel to Missouri for a faceoff with the Kansas City Chiefs and former MVP Patrick Mahomes II. Joining this week’s show is Editor-in-Chief and lead Kansas City Chiefs writer for Arrowhead Pride, Pete Sweeney.

