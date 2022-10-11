Bills 38, Steelers 3: One-Stat Recap

After a couple of close games, the Buffalo Bills returned to the form we saw them in the first two games of the season and pummeled the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett may not want to remember Sunday other than getting his first NFL start, but quarterback Josh Allen will fondly remember his day. Allen broke the Bills’ franchise record for total offense with 466 yards. Allen accumulated those yards through 424 passing yards, 42 rushing yards, and zero sack yards. Quarterback Drew Bledsoe was the previous Bills’ record holder with 437 yards of total offense in a 2002 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings. Bledsoe does still hold the Bills’ franchise record for passing yards for his performance in that win over the Vikings. He threw for 463 yards, but took 26 yards of sacks and had zero rushing yards. Allen’s 424 passing yards are good for second in the Bills’ record books.

Allen’s 466 yards of total offense are the most this season and 52nd most in NFL history.