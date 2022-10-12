Bills Reacts survey, Week 6: Who is Buffalo’s biggest rival?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, and we want to know how you’re feeling, Bills Mafia! Every week of the season, we will ask fans if they are confident the team is headed in the right direction and more of the most pressing questions facing the coming game. Let us know what you think!

Six weeks in, we wanted to know who you think is the Bills’ biggest rival. With a long history of tense games between teams in the AFC East, is the team’s biggest rival still the Miami Dolphins? Or is it perhaps the New England Patriots? Buffalo spent decades losing game after game to both teams. Now, it’s often the Bills handing out losses to the Dolphins and Patriots.

It’s possible, however, that their biggest rival isn’t even in the same division. The Tennessee Titans have long been a thorn in the side of the Bills. There’s no shortage of epic and disastrous games between the two teams—The Comeback Game, Home Run “Bleep,” 4th & Goal, and now certainly 2022’s blowout victory for the Bills at home on Monday Night Football. Tennessee and Buffalo have met during the last five regular seasons, and Bills Mafia’s presence in Nashville for road games is incredible. But are they the team we’re most hyped to face?

Perhaps it’s the Kansas City Chiefs—a team that’s plagued the franchise since denying the Bills a chance to play in the NFL’s first Super Bowl. Yes, Buffalo and Kansas City have a dense playoff history against each other. Three times the Bills have faced the Chiefs with the Super Bowl on the line—including against Joe Montana in the ‘90s, and just a couple seasons ago facing Patrick Mahomes. Anyone who follows the NFL can tell you what “13 seconds” means. Last season’s Divisional Round playoff game was an instant classic—and won “Best Game” at the 2022 ESPYs. And who can forget the photo of wide receiver Stefon Diggs watching Kansas City celebrate their win in the AFC Championship Game? There’s a lot of unfinished business for the Bills with these Chiefs. The league’s newest blockbuster matchup, Josh Allen versus Mahomes, feels like the second coming of Brady versus Manning. The two teams have met twice in the playoffs over the last calendar year, and every game during the regular season carries a playoff-like atmosphere. Week 6 will be no different, as the pair of 4-1 division leaders square off for the fourth time in two years within the confines of Arrowhead Stadium—in hopes of gaining early momentum towards the playoffs.

So, who do you think are the Bills’ biggest rivals? Is it the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, or someone else?