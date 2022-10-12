Bills vs. Steelers recap: “Next man up”

The Buffalo Bills are a good team. No, that’s not exactly a newsflash. However, in three of the Bills’ first five games, blowout victories were served despite Buffalo missing multiple starters due to injury. That’s significant.

In speaking about Sunday’s 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, hosts Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton focus on the play of the backups who made such a dominant performance possible, including safety Damar Hamlin, linebacker Tyrell Dodson, and preseason fan-favorite wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

They go on to discuss the team’s developing trends that may have an impact on the remainder of the season, including improvements on yards-after-catch on offense, and a tough run defense spearheaded by defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.

Finally, D’Amico and Newton express their disgust with some of the roughing the passer penalties that were called this past weekend.

