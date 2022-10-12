Tre’Davious White returns to practice for Buffalo Bills

The news that everyone has been waiting for came on Wednesday, with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announcing that cornerback Tre’Davious White is returning to practice. A caveat: he will not play in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach McDermott announced that CB Tre’Davious White will return to practice today, but will not play this Sunday.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/H7m3czL2vj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 12, 2022

White has been working through a rehab regimen after having surgery for an ACL he tore in last season’s Thanksgiving Day game against the New Orleans Saints.

While White was with the team in the early weeks of this summer’s training camp, about mid-way through August, the All-Pro corner stopped being sighted at the team’s workouts and practices. Eventually, it was announced that White would start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and would not be able to return to the team until the start of Week 5 at the earliest.

Right on cue, White was back with the team as the Bills prepared to host the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was seen in street clothes standing on the sidelines Sunday as he cheered his team to a 38-3 victory.

Safety Jordan Poyer, who was also on the sidelines Sunday as he was inactive with a rib injury, hinted that White would be back soon, as his brand posted a tweet with the two All-Pros yesterday saying that it was “about that time.”

While White won’t play in Kansas City, the fact that he is practicing with the team adds to the hope that he will be back in action helping a very banged-up secondary that is without Micah Hyde (neck) for the remainder of the season, as well as rookie cornerback Christian Benford (fractured hand), who started the season in White’s place.

Buffalo will follow their game with Kansas City with a Week 7 bye, which will give White a full three weeks before he would possibly see any game action.