When the NFL’s schedule-makers drew up the 2022 schedule, there was one game above all others that stood out to fans of the Buffalo Bills: this week’s clash versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

In what’s setting up to be the premiere matchup of the NFL’s early portion of the schedule, the Bills will once again take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. This bout will serve as a rematch of the 2021 AFC Divisional instant classic (won by Kansas City, 42-36 in overtime).

This is the third consecutive season that Buffalo has made the road trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs during either the regular season or the playoffs. Sunday’s Week 6 showdown also represents the fourth straight meeting where Kansas City is hosting Buffalo.

In a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC quarterbacked by dynamic playmakers in Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, and teams with legit Super Bowl aspirations, the entire country will be treated to this meeting between first-place Buffalo (4-1) and first-place Kansas City (4-1).

CBS is once again sending its top broadcast team to cover Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Chiefs, which is the featured national broadcast for CBS among the late games. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties, with Tony Romo serving as the analyst and Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

The map below shows Week 6’s early games, whereas Bills-Chiefs will be seen by all CBS audiences (map courtesy of 506sports):

Before the Bills take on the Chiefs, CBS’ early slate of games includes the Baltimore Ravens at the New York Giants (in red), New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns (in blue), Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints (in green), and Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (in yellow).

We’ll spare you most of the details of what happened the last time these two teams met. As far as I’m concerned, the game ended after Allen’s fourth touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis late in the fourth quarter—part of a performance where Davis caught 201 receiving yards and a playoff-record four receiving touchdowns.

Sunday’s game is the 52nd meeting all-time between the Bills and Chiefs. The Bills lead the series 26-24-1, including handing Kansas City a 38-20 defeat on Sunday Night Football on October 10, 2021 at Arrowhead.

In that game, Allen passed for 315 yards with three scores (on just 15 completions) and rushed for another touchdown; tight end Dawson Knox hauled in three passes for 117 yards with a touchdown; wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught a pair of touchdowns; safety Micah Hyde had a 26-yard pick six; and the Bills picked off Mahomes twice and sacked him twice in the victory.