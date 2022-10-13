Bills-Chiefs injury update: Buffalo trending in the right direction

The Buffalo Bills still have 15 players on their injury report heading into a pivotal Week 6 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, but by and large, the news is trending positively for several key players. Here’s the report, and a breakdown of those trends.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/nc57LQGZOd — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 13, 2022

Injured Bills trending up

C Mitch Morse (elbow)

OG Rodger Saffold (vet rest)

DE Von Miller (vet rest)

DT DaQuan Jones (hip)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

CB Kaiir Elam (foot)

Miller and Saffold returned to practice Thursday after vet rest days; neither are likely to carry designations on the final injury report tomorrow. The other four players, who are all starters, practiced in full on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. It’s possible none of these four players will carry injury designations, as well, depending on how things go for them on Friday.

Injured Bills holding steady

WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)

TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

CB Christian Benford (hand)

S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

McKenzie has been out of the concussion protocol for both practices this week, and hasn’t been in a red non-contact jersey. He’s almost certain to play at this point, barring an unforeseen regression. Knox, Phillips, and Edmunds have also not been in non-contact attire, so if all are limited or better on Friday, they’ll likely suit up, even if there’s a questionable designation or two among the group.

Poyer and Benford are the names to watch here on Friday’s practice. Both were still in red non-contact jerseys in Thursday’s session, and limited. If both progress as expected, we’d hope to see no red jerseys tomorrow. Anything less could throw their availability on Sunday into serious doubt.

Injured Bills trending down

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

DB Cam Lewis (forearm/quad)

Jones and Kumerow have not participated in a practice yet this week. If neither can make it onto the field on Friday—and signs don’t appear promising—then both will likely miss the Chiefs game. Lewis makes an appearance on this list due to his moving from a full participant on Wednesday to limited on Thursday; his participation level on Friday will go a long way toward determining his status for Sunday.