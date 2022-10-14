Speed Option: Buffalo Bills face Kansas City Chiefs in playoff rematch

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Buffalo Bills will travel to Kansas City to take on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. For the third straight season, the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in the regular season. This time around, both teams are 4-1 and in first place in their respective divisions.

2022 Season Summary

Unlike last season, the Chiefs are off to great start to their 2022 season. They are 4-1 with the one loss coming on the road at the Indianapolis Colts. They will have a bit less rest than the Bills, as the Chiefs played against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Monday. It was a narrow, one-point victory for KC. They have a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West.

Head Coach

Andy Reid, a.k.a. Big Red, is manning the ship in Kansas City for the tenth season. He has two Super Bowl appearances and one ring in that tenure. Previously, he served as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 seasons. His career head-coaching record in the regular season is 237-136-1 (0.635 W-L%). His postseason record is 19-16 (0.543 W-L%).

Offensive Coordinator

Eric Bieniemy runs the offense with Reid for the Chiefs. This is his fifth season as the OC for KC. He has been with the organization since Reid took over as head coach, first as the running backs coach, and then as OC after Matt Nagy left to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Bieniemy’s offense is ranked first in points per game and sixth in yards per game.

Defensive Coordinator

Another long-tenured coordinator runs KC’s defense: Steve Spagnuolo is in his fourth season as the DC for the Chiefs. He joined the Chiefs after four seasons as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator, with a short stint as interim head coach at the end of that run. His defense is ranked 23rd in points allowed and 14th in yards allowed.

Offensive Starters

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

FB: Michael Burton

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster ^

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling ^

TE: Travis Kelce

LT: Orlando Brown

LG: Joel Thuney

C: Creed Humphrey

RG: Trey Smith

RT: Andrew Wylie

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

DE: Mike Danna

DT: Derrick Nnadi

DT: Chris Jones

DE: Frank Clark

LB: Nick Bolton

LB: Darius Harris

LB: Leo Chenal *

CB: L’Jarius Sneed

CB: Rashad Fenton

S: Juan Thornhill

S: Justin Reid ^

