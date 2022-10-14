Not Another Buffalo Podcast: Steel Curtain Made Of Aluminum Foil, Experts Suggest

In stark contrast to the Week 4 win versus the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills were nice enough to gift us with a low-stress, highlight-reel victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. On this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys talk about the Bills’ depth players who held down the fort with starters out. With the ongoing speculation about wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. potentially joining the team and conflicting reports on the Bills making calls on Christian McCaffrey, does it make sense to still try and add these types of players, or move forward with the current roster? Plus, a Buffalo Sabres Update and Quotes With Pat.

