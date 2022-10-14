Bills vs. Chiefs Week 6 preview: how to stop Patrick Mahomes

In this episode, we preview the Buffalo Bills’ Week 6 battle against the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead with ex-Chiefs offensive lineman and Bleav in Chiefs co-host, Joe Valerio. We talk about Kansas City’s season thus far, how Patrick Mahomes has been able to win without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, how the Bills could exploit the weaknesses of the Chiefs on offense and defense, a prediction for the matchup, and much more. Listen now, and go Bills!

