Bills vs. Chiefs injury report: Jordan Phillips questionable

The Buffalo Bills have had a lengthy injury report for a month now, and began preparations for the Kansas City Chiefs with 15 players left on the list. Their final injury report for the week, however, only has two players listed with injury designations: defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) is questionable, and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) is out.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/NuWK5F0H8A — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 14, 2022

Kumerow was ruled out before practice on Friday by Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Phillips, who was injured in Week 2 and returned to action in last week’s win over Pittsburgh (before ultimately re-aggravating the injury), was limited all week and was spotted riding a stationary bike in the early portion of practice today.

Other than that, however, the Bills head into Kansas City as healthy as they’ve been since Week 1. The list of prominent Bills players with pre-existing injuries that do not carry injury designations, and are therefore expected to play, is significant:

WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)

TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

C Mitch Morse (elbow)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

CB Christian Benford (hand)

S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

The news is less promising on Kansas City’s end, particularly in their young secondary. With the Chiefs ruling out two defensive backs on Friday, most prominently starting cornerback Rashad Fenton, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports that Kansas City will roll with two rookies starting at cornerback against Josh Allen and Buffalo’s high-flying passing attack.