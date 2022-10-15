2023 NFL Draft: Week 6 college football preview & live chat

We sincerely hope you’ve cleared your Saturday afternoon this weekend if you’re a college football fan. This is as loaded a slate of games as you will ever see in any given week. Week 7 is about to bring firepower, the likes of which we haven’t yet seen in 2022. Plenty of ranked matchups highlight the day along with plenty more intriguing games to keep an eye on throughout Saturday. It all starts off with a top-10 matchup when No. 10 Penn State travels to the Big House to take on No. 5 Michigan. The Wolverines’ unimpressive schedule comes to a head against the Nittany Lions. There are several prospects across the board to keep an eye on in including Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

It doesn’t even come close to ending there—perhaps the most hyped game of the season is happening in Knoxville, TN this weekend with No. 3 Alabama traveling to No. 6 Tennessee for a game that features some of the biggest superstars in college football. Tide quarterback Bryce Young’s status is up in the air after missing last game due to an AC joint injury he suffered against Arkansas. Volunteers star receiver Cedric Tillman’s status is also in question.

Eighth-ranked Oklahoma State travels to No. 13 TCU in a game that could decide the fate of the Big 12 and who may be its champion.

Fifteenth-ranked NC State travels up to New York to take on No. 18 Syracuse. The Orange have been one of the more surprising teams in the country this year with a hot 5-0 start to the season. The Wolfpack are looking to stay alive in the ACC Atlantic for a bid at the ACC Championship after suffering a loss to Clemson just a couple of weeks ago.

Red-hot No. 16 Mississippi State travels to Lexington to take on No. 22 Kentucky. The Wildcats are likely to get star quarterback Will Levis back from a foot injury. Levis will faceoff against Will Rogers—one of the best statistical quarterbacks in the country.

Seventh-ranked USC travels to No. 20 Utah in what will be the toughest matchup of the year so far for the Trojans. Much like Oklahoma State and TCU’s game, the Trojans and Utes have Pac-12 title hopes on the line in this game.

With a huge slate of games comes several epic prospect matchups to keep an eye on. Let’s talk 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch this weekend.

QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) vs. Alabama’s host of defensive prospects

Since Hooker is likely to be without his favorite wideout on Saturday, he’ll have to dish out the football to some non-household draft names. His favorites in recent weeks have been wideouts Jaylin Hyatt and Bru McCoy. Both targets have been showing themselves to be legitimate dudes for Hooker and the offense in 2022, and they’ll have to step up against a vaunted Alabama defense.

Among the players Hooker will have to deal with are, of course, the great linebacker Will Anderson Jr. who has seen his Heisman hopes die down in a hurry. It’s not likely to be a 17.5-sack season to match what he did in 2021, but Anderson is arguably still the best pass rusher in college football and on pace for 10 sacks in 2022.

Hyatt and McCoy are going to be matching up with some talented defensive backs on Saturday. Among them are safeties Jordan Battle and Demarco Hellams—perhaps the best duo on the back end in the country. Super Nickel Brian Branch is another player who will likely draw Hyatt in man-coverage situations from the slot.

This game is apt to be the subject of a strong film review come draft season.

Syracuse’s Power Duo vs. NC State’s Ridiculous Linebackers and the 3-3 Stack Defense

Most folks know about Syracuse’s star running back Sean Tucker—an explosive back who burst onto the scene in 2021 as one of the best in the country. But Orange left tackle Matthew Bergeron will be a very important component to the success of Syracuse if they hope to come away with a victory this weekend. The 6’5” 330-pound junior has his first showcase game of the year against an NC State team that will throw the kitchen sink at him from a games standpoint, utilizing loopers and stunts from linebackers and defensive linemen.

Those Wolfpack linebackers are a serious problem for opposing offensive lines. The 3-3 stack allows the NC State staff to run plenty of different looping run blitzes and different games to confuse their opponents. Linebackers Drake Thomas, Isaiah Moore, and Payton Wilson will all get the opportunity to line up as stack ‘backers and shoot through gaps to make plays.

How the Syracuse offense adjusts to those multiple run blitzes from the talented trio could go a long way in determining this game. Bergeron and Tucker are the foundation for the Orange while the ‘Pack linebackers are all likely draft selections next April. Something will have to give.

WR Jordan Addison (USC) vs. Clark Phillips III (Utah)

Addison and Phillips III have both been mentioned in our weekly previews with the latter being a mainstay in recent weeks for his ridiculous plays in coverage. Addison, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner is a very talented player in his own right, even if he too isn’t likely to replicate his production from a year ago. What we do know is that Addison is still on pace for nearly 1,000 receiving yards and over 10 touchdowns. Phillips has five picks in 2022—with all of them coming in during the past three games.

This matchup is must-see television for every football fan.

Game of the Week

No. 3 Alabama @ No. 6 Tennessee

Saturday, 3:30 PM Eastern

CBS

We’ve already given a brief synopsis of this game, but there are plenty of players to watch as things unfold in Knoxville on Saturday.

Bryce Young’s status remains up in the air for this weekend after not playing last week, but he’s dynamic as a playmaker from the quarterback position. Young is as much of a “gamer” as any player in this year’s class and he routinely turns negatives into positives when things break down around him.

As for the rest of the offense, Alabama offensive guards Javion Cohen and Emil Ekiyor are likely draft picks with the former being the more lauded of the two. Cohen will line up at left guard and Ekiyor at right. Tyler Steen, a Vanderbilt transfer, is the starting left tackle for the Tide. He’s shown off his athleticism and ability to keep Young clean this year in pass protection. Steen is a very good functional athlete.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has cemented himself as a star in 2022 after transferring from Georgia Tech this past offseason. Gibbs shows flashes of ability on par with NFL star running back Alvin Kamara—utilizing his ability to set up second-level defenders and function as a plus-asset pass catcher. Gibbs has rare ability at the second level and just enough contact balance to affect the game in so many ways. Gibbs should be a first-round or early second-round selection in the 2023 Draft.

Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton has disappointed at receiver for Alabama this season, but he’s a player to keep an eye on Saturday night. Lightning fast Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell hasn’t played this season due to a foot injury, but he appears close to a return. That may be this week, but that’s certainly no guarantee. Tight end Cameron Latu is another player to watch for the Tide who is probably looking for more production in the back half of the season.

Tennessee’s defense has some dudes on it as well led by breakout edge rusher Byron Young. Young is twitched up and should be seeing his name rise dramatically up draft boards sooner rather than later. His running mate is Tyler Baron—another talented pass rusher who has only amassed one sack this year. Baron will align from inside on some passing downs.

Jeremy Banks is a linebacker to keep an eye on for the ‘Vols. Tennessee plays a heavy rotation at the linebacker spot, but Banks looks like the best of them all.

Offensively for Tennessee, it’s all about quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker is a legitimate Heisman candidate through one half of the season and could have a serious resume builder this weekend against Alabama. Hooker is 24 years old, but he does have every tool you want in a quarterback with a huge frame, live arm, and plus-athleticism.

Cedric Tillman’s status seems to be in doubt heading into this week. If Tillman does play, it’s likely he will be the best receiver on the field for either team. He’s a legitimate early round draft candidate. Receivers Jalin Hyatt and talented USC transfer Bru McCoy have stepped up big-time in recent weeks.

On the offensive line, right tackle Darnell Wright is a very powerful human being who creates a ton of movement in the run game. How Wright deals with the athleticism of Alabama will be something to keep an eye on.

Alabama has a ton of defensive talent led by No. 31 Will Anderson Jr. He is a number-one overall pick contender in this coming draft and is a nightmare to compete with due to his motor, speed to power, and overall athletic gifts.

Defensive linemen Tim Smith and Byron Young (yes—Alabama has one too) are players with their hand in the dirt to watch for the ‘Tide.

Henry To’o To’o is a household name at linebacker racking up over nearly 300 total tackles in his career between his former team, Tennesee, and the past two years at Alabama. To’o To’o isn’t large in stature, but he plays with a quick trigger and above-average athleticism. His running mate, Jaylen Moody, is having a big-time breakout year (33 tackles, 4.5 for a loss in five games) after nearly transferring in the offseason.

On the back end, it’s a quadrant of players leading the way for the Tide. Seniors Jordan Battle and DeMarco Hellams are big-time factors to cap the defense. Battle has a strong desire to be around the ball and regularly shows off his aggressiveness coming downhill and breaking on the football. Hellams is a strong player on the back end who complements Battle very well. Brian Branch is an underclassman who attacks the slot in a multitude of ways—staying sticky in man-to-man and being an impact tackler. Branch is an early round player as a super slot/safety in the NFL. The embarrassment of riches doesn’t allow their other talented slot corner, Malachi Moore, to see as many snaps. But Moore could easily be drafted this coming spring even with a limited sample.