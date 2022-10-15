Wingin’ It: Buff-mallow Wings to take down Kansas City

Can you believe it? Season 5 of Wingin’ It! Where has the time gone? For any newcomers, here’s the premise. It’s hungry work being a fan of the Buffalo Bills. Every week of the regular season and postseason, Buffalo Rumblings brings you a recipe to try out with a “Buffalo” twist. Of course it’s Chiefs Week, and we’re getting you set to watch the Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs with only the tastiest of treats.

Look. I’ve been doing this awhile. Sometimes my ideas are crazy. It’s a dessert wing. But before you write this off as “just” a cereal treat, hear me out. It’s wing shaped. It uses a cereal that is made in Buffalo. The wing sauce is made from sponge candy. Are Buff-mallow wings (pronounced mostly like “Buffalo”) the most “Buffalo” dessert of all time? The only strike against it is that my kitchen isn’t in the city.

Buff-mallow wings

Makes: 12-15 wings

Active Time: 25 min

Total Time: 40 min

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter

1⁄ 2 tsp salt

12 oz bag marshmallows (not minis)

6 cups of the luckiest cereal out there

Vegetable oil (optional)

6 Tbsp whole milk

8 pieces of dark chocolate sponge candy

You’ll need: Non-stick working surface (buttered baking sheet or foil works well)

Melt butter in a large pot on MED/LOW; stir in salt. Increase heat to MED; stir in marshmallows until smooth. Remove pot from heat and stir in cereal evenly. Transfer mixture to non-stick surface and allow to cool enough to handle, 5-10 min. Shape mixture into wings or whatever shape you feel like really*; set prepared wings/shapes aside. Make sauce: Add milk to small pan on MED/LOW; allow to warm about 1 min. Add sponge candy to milk, stirring frequently until smooth. Drizzle sauce over wings and refrigerate to chill.

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

*In step 5, you may find it helpful to lightly coat your hands with vegetable oil to reduce sticking while shaping mixture.

There aren’t really any other tips this week, and I didn’t believe anything prep-wise was needed as far as pictures were concerned. If there are any questions though, feel free to ask in the comments. These travel well if you’re on the road to KC this weekend. They would also be a great treat for any spooky football gatherings you might have at the end of October.