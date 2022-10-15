Josh Allen dishes on playing at Arrowhead Stadium

When the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in a nationally-televised afternoon game, they’ll be playing somewhere quarterback Josh Allen is pretty familiar with: Arrowhead Stadium. Buffalo has played at Arrowhead several times since Allen has led the team, including two postseason appearances in 2020 and 2021.

Every Tuesday, Allen is a guest on the podcast Kyle Brandt’s Basement. This week, Brandt asked the Bills star QB, “You’re in your fifth year. You’ve been all around the league. Is Arrowhead, outside of your own stadium, the loudest place you play?”

Shaking his head and in a matter-of-fact tone, Allen responded, “Yes, and I actually alluded to this last night. Someone asked me where my favorite place to play is, and I think it’s gotta be up there. The energy inside that building is awesome.”

Allen continued, “It can go one of two ways. It could be the loudest stadium that you’ll ever be in, or it could be the quietest stadium you’ll ever be in.” He also complimented Chiefs fans by calling them one of the better fan bases in the NFL, but made sure to let Brandt know that he still thinks Bills Mafia “takes the cake” in that area.

You can watch the clip below, or check the full video out on YouTube.