Buffalo Bills Links, 10/15: Previewing the Chiefs

When the NFL’s schedule-makers drew up the 2022 schedule, there was one game above all others that stood out to fans of the Buffalo Bills: this week’s clash versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
In what’s setting up to be the premiere matchup of the NFL’s early portion of the schedule, the Bills will once again take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be the third straight season where Buffalo has made the road trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs during either the regular season or the playoffs.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down the key positional battles and matchups to watch in this battle between Super Bowl contenders.
Previewing the matchups to watch and positional battles
Both the Bills, led by QB Josh Allen, and the Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes, have big-play capabilities on offense, while Buffalo boasts one of the league’s best defenses. What are some of the big matchups to watch when the Bills travel to Kansas City? Which team has the edge when on offense and defense? Plus, how Buffalo’s aerial attack has thrived on big plays, whether the Bills can continue to slow down the opposing team’s tight end—which will be a unique challenge this week going up against Travis Kelce—and more!
Bills nearly fully healthy heading into Chiefs clash
Friday’s practice session saw the return of starting safety Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, while only wide receiver Jake Kumerow has been listed as out for this big Week 6 showdown.
Odds and ends
Wide receiver Gabe Davis is preparing to return to Kansas City, the site of perhaps the greatest postseason performance by a wideout in NFL history. Plus, breaking down how both Buffalo and KC’s defenses broke down during the final two minutes of last year’s playoff showdown, and the latest news on how the deadline to complete negotiations for Buffalo’s new stadium has been delayed until at least December.
