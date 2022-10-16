Bills vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s finally here.

While it’s only Week 6, Sunday’s huge AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills (4-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) is shaping up as the game of the year so far in the NFL, and not just because this is a rematch of last year’s thrill-a-minute AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Both the Bills and Chiefs have dreams of winning the Super Bowl, and they are both led by two of the best, most dynamic quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Allen and Mahomes are proficient at keeping plays alive as master improvisers, and they direct the NFL’s most prolific offenses—Kansas City leads the league in scoring average at 31.8 points per game, while Buffalo is second at 30.4 ppg.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills are tied for the stingiest scoring defense (12.2 points per game), while the Chiefs are tied for 24th (25 points per game).

These two teams combined to score 78 points in last year’s instant classic playoff game—including combining to score 24 points during the final two minutes of regulation—while the Bills hung 38 on the Chiefs during a 38-20 win on October 10, 2021 in Arrowhead.

This is the third consecutive season that Buffalo has made the road trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs during either the regular season or the playoffs, and this is the fourth straight meeting where Kansas City is hosting Buffalo.

Sunday’s game is the 52nd meeting all-time between the Bills and Chiefs. The Bills lead the series, 26-24-1.

Buffalo is listed as a 2.5-point favorite on the road against the Chiefs. The Bills will be wearing their white-on-white look: white jerseys with white pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Sunday’s game from home.

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Time: 4:25 p.m. EDT

Channel: The game will be carried on CBS on WIVB and CFTO in Buffalo, WROC in Rochester, WTVH in Syracuse, WBNG in Binghamton, WENY in Elmira, WKTV in Utica, WRGB in Albany, WWNY in Watertown, and WSEE in Erie. View the broadcast map

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Fan 590 AM (Toronto), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds*

Line: Bills by 2.5 points

Final Injury Report

Buffalo Bills

Out: WR Jake Kumerow (ankle).

Questionable: DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring).

Will play: Christian Benford (hand), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), CB Kaiir Elam (foot), DT DaQuan Jones (hip), RB Taiwan Jones (knee), TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), CB Cam Lewis (forearm), WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), C Mitch Morse (elbow), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (ribs).

Kansas City Chiefs