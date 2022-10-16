Week 6 of NFL action is here! After another boring game Thursday night, let’s get into the real action of the week.

Betting lines are brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants — 1:00 PM ET, CBS

What more can I say about Brian Daboll? The Giants are energized and ready to play every week. Daniel Jones looks like a competent NFL quarterback, and running back Saquon Barkley is playing as well as anyone could have hoped. The Giants snuck out an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers last week overseas, but quarterback Lamar Jackson is really tough to bet against here. I’m taking the former MVP to cover the spread and win big in East Rutherford.

Cincinnati Bengals @ New Orleans Saints — 1:00 PM ET, CBS

It looks like Andy Dalton may be getting another start for New Orleans. Another lengthy injury report doesn’t encourage Saints fans to be hopeful for the outcome of this game. While the Bengals also struggle with injuries, head coach Zac Taylor is hopeful to have left tackle Jonah Williams return to action. I’m of the mindset that until Cincinnati proves it can protect Joe Burrow, the team won’t win big week to week. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is also not expected to play. New Orleans wins at home and disappoints the defending AFC champions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers — 1:00 PM ET, FOX

What a tough way to start your professional career. With his first start being a blowout loss to Buffalo last Sunday, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is now tasked with hosting a healthy offense led by Tom Brady. Cornerback Levi Wallace is still limited at practice and in concussion protocol, and cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon didn’t practice for most of the week. I think this is going to be a tough game to get his first win. I’m picking the Bucs to win, but I think Pickett shows some growth and keeps the game from getting out of hand. Pittsburgh beats the spread.

New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns — 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe hasn’t been a game-changer, but he’s doing everything head coach Bill Belichick asks of him. He isn’t losing the game for his team while the Patriots depend on a solid defense and run game. Running back Rondre Stevenson will be leading the backfield with Damien Harris out. Meanwhile, the Browns have maintained a certain level of competitiveness with quarterback Deshaun Watson unavailable. This game comes down to coaching for me, and anytime Belichick is involved, he gets the nod. I’m picking the Patriots with an upset in Cleveland.

San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons — 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Atlanta has been underwhelming all season. Through five games, quarterback Marcus Mariota has thrown for 926 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions—which hurts phenomenal talents like tight end Kyle Pitts. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is still on Injured Reserve, and I just don’t see them having enough firepower to match up well against a Kyle Shanahan offense that seems to have found their stride to go along with the No. 1 overall defense coming into Week 6. The 49ers will win and cover.

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers — 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Who is this team, and what have they done with the Packers? After an embarrassing loss to the Giants, the Packers host the other team based out of East Rutherford. The Jets have looked inspired with quarterback Zach Wilson back, and are coming off a very impressive 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Running back Breece Hall is a monster, and he looks like the rookie of the year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still great, but lacks the talent around him to really push the team forward like he has in past years. It’s hard to pick against the two-time defending MVP at home, especially after a loss. But I’ve just lost all trust in the Packers. Plus, watching Barkley run over their defense, I have to give the nod to Hall and the Jets’ running game. I pick New York with a big road upset to solidify being second in the AFC East.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts — 1:00 PM ET, CBS

This game is a toss-up. I fully expected the Colts to take a step forward this year and dominate their division. But a weakened offensive line for Indianapolis doesn’t allow running back Jonathan Taylor to be as effective, or quarterback Matt Ryan to be efficient. Jacksonville started the season strong. Wide receiver Christian Kirk is making a lot of people regret their hot takes over his contract. He looks like quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s best option, and I don’t see that connection slowing down. But with the spread so close, I’m taking the home team—for no other reason than I need a big day from Taylor.

Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins — 1:00 PM ET, FOX

The Dolphins have quarterback issues. No Tua Tagovailoa, no Teddy Bridgewater, and no ping pong table. I just don’t see Miami pulling this one out without decent quarterback play. Quarterback Skylar Thompson wasn’t good against the Jets last week, and the Vikings know it. They’re going to send all the pressure they can to disrupt his comfort when he’s trusted to throw the ball. On top of that, wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been unstoppable this year. Easy game to pick for me: the Vikings win by double digits on the road, and the Dolphins fall to the basement of the AFC East.

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks — 4:05 PM ET, FOX

Cardinals fans are happier that this is the last week without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins than they are anything else. Arizona’s offense hasn’t looked good, to say the least. You won’t win games in the NFL with field goals, and quarterback Kyler Murray has to do a better job putting points on the board. Quarterback Geno Smith is still playing at a level that no one expected. This is going to be a fun game to watch. I’m going to pick the Cardinals, just out of a feeling of desperation for head coach Kliff Kingsbury. There’s a lot of pressure out in the desert for him to turn this season around.

Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 PM ET, FOX

I think everyone knows how I feel about Baker Mayfield’s ability to lead an offense. He has moments where he looks like the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. But I haven’t seen many this season. Fantasy football players who roster wide receiver D.J. Moore have suffered all season due to the switch at quarterback. But this week, quarterback P.J. Walker will get the start due to injuries. I think the offense will look a lot better and more fluid in Los Angeles. They don’t have enough to beat the Rams at home, but the game will be closer than a double-digit victory. Panthers beat the spread, but still lose to the defending champs at home.

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 PM ET, CBS

It’s the game of the year. It’s finally here. Bills Mafia and Chiefs Kingdom have had this game circled since the schedule came out. And I don’t think it will disappoint. Without bias, I truly believe this is the first year general manager Brandon Beane has constructed a roster that is better overall than the Chiefs. It will be a good game, but I can’t see the Bills losing to an offense that only has two touchdowns to its wide receivers. Tight end Travis Kelce will not have four touchdowns this week, so quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have to really work his magic.

Bills cover the spread and win the biggest game of quarterback Josh Allen’s career.

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles — 8:20 PM ET, NBC

I just don’t believe the Eagles are the team that their record shows. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had won games this year in every way imaginable, but for some reason I think this is the upset of the week. Quarterback Cooper Rush has been a game manager, but that’s all you need with the type of team the Cowboys have put together. I’m going with the Cowboys in an upset, creating the weirdest QB controversy imaginable in Jerry’s World. If Rush beats the Eagles, does quarterback Dak Prescott get his job back? Eagles take their first loss, but still have a lot to look forward to the rest of the season.