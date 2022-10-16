Buffalo Bills Links, 10/16: Game day! Bills vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs both have legitimate Super Bowl dreams and are led by two of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

After waiting what seems like an eternity for another crack at Mahomes and the Chiefs, Allen and the Bills head to Kansas City for a huge Week 6 showdown.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, from a preview of Kansas City’s offense and thoughts on how the Bills can defend Mahomes, to score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to watch and follow along with the action from home.

Learn how center Mitch Morse has matured both on and off the football field, and how Josh Allen has become proficient at taking advantage of even the slightest openings when looking for a downfield receiver.