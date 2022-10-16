Buffalo Bills Links, 10/16: Game day! Bills vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs both have legitimate Super Bowl dreams and are led by two of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
After waiting what seems like an eternity for another crack at Mahomes and the Chiefs, Allen and the Bills head to Kansas City for a huge Week 6 showdown.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, from a preview of Kansas City’s offense and thoughts on how the Bills can defend Mahomes, to score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to watch and follow along with the action from home.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Who will win, Bills or Chiefs?
Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their keys to the game and their thoughts and predictions for how Sunday’s marquee clash with long-term playoff implications will play out.
- How we see it: News sports writers make their picks for Bills vs. Chiefs - Buffalo News
- How the Bills might defend Patrick Mahomes: 5 thoughts and a prediction vs. Chiefs - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Game predictions | Bills vs. Chiefs | Week 6 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills vs. Chiefs prediction, keys to what could be the game of the year - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL Week 6 expert roundtable: Bills-Chiefs, the red-hot Giants and coaches in trouble - The Athletic (subscription required)
- View from Vegas: Bills as road favorite adds intrigue to matchup against Kansas City - Buffalo News
- NFL Week 6 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN.com
How to watch and follow along
Many members of Bills Mafia made the trip to Kansas City to cheer on the Bills Sunday, but if you didn’t go, we have information on how you can watch and follow along at home.
- What channel is Bills vs. Chiefs on? TV, live stream, radio - Democrat & Chronicle
- How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs: NFL Week 6 time, TV channel, live stream - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills vs. Chiefs | How to watch, stream and listen | Week 6 2022 - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
Learn how center Mitch Morse has matured both on and off the football field, and how Josh Allen has become proficient at taking advantage of even the slightest openings when looking for a downfield receiver.
