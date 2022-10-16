Bills vs. Chiefs pre-game show: Intentional Grounding with Sterling Furrowh

Join Intentional Grounding with Sterling Furrowh for the Buffalo Bills’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills travel to Kansas City to avenge the Divisional Round loss last season. Even though “13 seconds” is behind them, it has left a sour taste in Bills Mafia’s mouth. How each team responds after coming off Week 5 wins remains to be seen, and I’ll have all the details and notes for this matchup!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YgiUtYChM0

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.