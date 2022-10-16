Billieve: Bills vs. Chiefs Preview

In a rematch of one of the most exciting games in NFL playoff history, the Buffalo Bills head to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of the two top teams in the AFC.

Host Jamie D’Amico breaks down the matchups that will matter most to the outcome of the game, including the Bills receivers against the Chiefs secondary that is laced with injuries, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce against the Bills defense that is currently rated by Football Outsiders as the top in tight end coverage, and the tough matchup that will be the Bills sack-happy defensive line against the Chiefs tough offensive line.

Finally, D’Amico takes a moment to reflect upon the incredible talents of quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, and how we as fans are fortunate to get to witness some of the best quarterback play in the history of the NFL.

