Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: First-half open thread

This afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs is one of those marquee matchups, one of those games that needs the old-school NBC Sports intro. If you’re a fan of a certain age, you know the one—the cloudy cameras, the synthesized piano music, the familiar cadence of Dick Enberg narrating the plot points of the day—and today’s game is perfect for the dramatic treatment.

We have the Chiefs in one corner, the AFC’s premier team since the 2018 season, winners of 54 regular season games since that year. Kansas City has appeared in the last four AFC Championship Games. They’ve appeared in two of the last four Super Bowls. They won it all in 2019, beating the San Francisco 49ers. They lost the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is widely regarded as the league’s best quarterback, and if he isn’t No. 1, he’s no lower than No. 2.

On the other hand, we have the Bills, winners of 44 regular season games since the 2018 season. The Bills have made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and for the last two years, their Super Bowl dreams have come crashing down at Arrowhead against Kansas City. The Bills are just 1-3 against the Chiefs over the last two years, with the lone victory coming in last year’s Week 5 contest. Quarterback Josh Allen is regarded as one of the top signal callers in the league. While some believe that he’s surpassed Mahomes, there are plenty who believe that in order to be the man, Allen has to prove that he can lead his team in beating the man when it counts.

In what should be a great game, there will probably be plenty of plays that would call for Enberg’s legendary voice to exclaim, “Oh, my!” Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are on the call today, though, the same crew that called last year’s 42-36 victory for the Chiefs over the Bills in a Divisional Round game for the ages. Bragging rights are on the line today, but more importantly, an early tiebreaker in the hunt for home-field advantage in the playoffs is at stake. If Buffalo wants to increase their chances at victory when the teams inevitably meet again in January, making sure that the action unfolds at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY gives them a head start.

Go Bills!