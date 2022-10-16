Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: Week 6 inactives

The Buffalo Bills have had a long injury list over the last few weeks, but those injury woes seem to be subsiding at the right time. This afternoon, the Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a clash between the AFC’s two best teams. While the Bills may not be at full health, they’re about as close to it as they’ve been since the 2022 season began.

Buffalo only ruled out one player prior to this week’s game, which is a step in the right direction when considering that they ruled five players out on the Friday before last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the injury report heading into this week’s contest had plenty of names on it, the Bills had just two players carrying injury designations.

Who’s in and who’s out this week? Here are Buffalo’s inactives against Kansas City.

RB Zack Moss

When we saw Moss cryptically tweet before the game, we had a feeling that he would be a healthy scratch today. Devin Singletary has been the bell cow this year, and James Cook gives Buffalo a speed element that neither Moss nor Singletary can.

WR Jake Kumerow

Kumerow was the one we knew heading into today, as he will miss yet another game thanks to an ankle injury he suffered in Week Two against the Tennessee Titans. Khalil Shakir is active again, as is Isaiah Hodgins. Isaiah McKenzie is back, too, after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

OL Justin Murray

Murray is a healthy scratch yet again, as the former Arizona Cardinals lineman has yet to be activated for a game since signing with Buffalo. Bobby Hart, Greg Van Roten, and David Quessenberry are the reserve offensive linemen.

DT Brandin Bryant

This is a bit surprising, as Jordan Phillips was questionable with a hamstring issue. Phillips is healthy, so Bryant is inactive today.

LB Baylon Spector

Buffalo is keeping more secondary players active, so they have six corners and three safeties ready today. That leaves room for one less linebacker, so Spector, who has contributed on special teams, is out today.

Here are the inactive players for Kansas City today.