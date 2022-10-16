Bills vs Chiefs: RT Spencer Brown injured on a 4th & Goal play

As the Buffalo Bills were trying to regain the lead over the Kansas City Chiefs midway through the second quarter, offensive tackle Spencer Brown suffered an ankle injury.

While quarterbak Josh Allen and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie missed a connection on a 4th & Goal, Brown ended up on the end of a pile while trying to protect his quarterback.

Orginally, a cart was called for Brown, but he ultimately walked into the locker room.

While awaiting further evaluation, the Bills listed the second-year tackle as questionable to return.

Injury Update: T Spencer Brown is questionable to return (ankle). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 16, 2022

As the Bills forced the Chiefs to punt on a three-and-out after Buffalo turned the ball over on downs at the Kansas City three-yard line, Brown was replaced by offensive lineman David Quessenberry, who has seen plenty of action this season making appearances in each of Buffalo’s first five games.

As the teams came out of the locker room to start the second half with the game all tied up, the Buffalo Bills announced that Brown was downgraded to OUT for the remainder of the game.