Bills vs Chiefs: CB Dane Jackson out with a stinger

As the Kansas City Chiefs were moving the ball down the field to answer the Buffalo Bills’ third-quarter touchdown, Buffalo’s defensive unit suffered another injury.

Cornerback Dane Jackson had to take a knee after a play where quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down inside the ten.

Jackson, who had to leave Buffalo’s Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans when he suffered a serious neck injury, eventually was helped to his feet and walked to the sideline. The Bills quickly reported him questionable to return with a stinger, as the cornerback was being evaluted by medical personnel.

Injury Update: CB Dane Jackson is questionable to return (stinger). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 16, 2022

Jackson missed the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins as he recovered from the neck injury he sustained in the Bills’ home-opener, but returned to the lineup the following week to help Buffalo stop quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens where he recorded three tackles. Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson continued to show why he’s a key part of the Bills’ secondary as he tallied six tackles and one pass defended.

Buffalo started the game with all of the defensive backs on their 53-man roster active for the first time since Week 2, so the cornerback duties will now fall to rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford as well as veteran defensive back Siran Neal.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White started the season on PUP, and while he has returned to practice, he has not yet been put on the 53-man active roster.