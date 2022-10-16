CBS denies Bills Mafia a Josh Allen post-game interview

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-20, in another instant classic game. Sunday’s matchup was the latest heavyweight bout in what’s quickly becoming the NFL’s grandest must-see TV.

Unfortunately, CBS didn’t get the memo. Certainly, everyone watching an NFL game—any college or pro sports event, even—expects to see an on-field postgame interview or two. It’s as automatic as the Earth spinning ‘round to show us the sun each morning.

Well, not so fast. Don’t worry, the Earth is still doing the same terrestrial things we take for granted. But that interview? It happened live, but only for a select few viewers. Those in Bills Mafia regionally closest to their favorite team were shut out from sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson’s live interview with quarterback Josh Allen. Instead of listening to the always candid and sincere Allen, CBS cut away before the interview to air the intro bumper for the newest edition of the pre-recorded 60 Minutes.

But don’t worry, Bills fans—we can thank Twitter for being able to share the following with you:

"He's been battling through some stuff this year... I love the guy. He's one of the most loved guys in our locker room... He deserves that."



- Josh Allen on Dawson Knox's go-ahead TD



❤️ @BuffaloBills

@tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/PsP6BBPn8H — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 17, 2022

Like Allen and the Bills, let’s all enjoy this well-deserved bye week. Go Bills!