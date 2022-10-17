Chargers vs. Broncos: Monday Night Football game pick and open thread

After an exciting Sunday full of surprises, Monday Night Football brings us a clash of AFC West opponents looking to even things out behind the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos head to California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that I don’t think will be very competitive at all.

Running back Austin Ekeler played like a man possessed last week. Quarterback Justin Herbert is getting healthier as the weeks go by. It hurts LA to be without wide receiver Keenan Allen again, but wide receiver Mike Williams has thrived in situations he’s called on to be the WR1. Defensively, J.C. Jackson hasn’t lived up to the big contract in some fans’ eyes. He’s missed two games due to injury and he hasn’t logged a single interception in the three games he’s been active. I expect that to change tonight.

Everyone loves quarterback Russell Wilson and expected him to be the answer in Denver. The team has looked lethargic at best and head coach Nathaniel Hackett does appear to be in over his head. Losing running back Javonte Williams hurts, but running back Melvin Gordon has stepped up. One would think this offense will figure it out one of these weeks. I just don’t think it’s tonight on the road.

I’m taking the Chargers to cover the 4-point spread and win at home. Herbert shows everyone why he’s in the same conversation as one of the best young quarterbacks the likes of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.