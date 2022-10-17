Bills 24, Chiefs 20: rounding up reactions, recaps

During Sunday’s huge AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City’s final drive of regulation took 13 seconds—exactly the same drive time as last year’s end of regulation drive that set up a game-tying field goal. But in this year’s clash, 13 seconds doesn’t carry the same painful memories, as Von Miller pressured Patrick Mahomes, leading to Taron Johnson’s game-clinching interception.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s 24-20 triumph in Kansas City.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills rally past Chiefs

For the second time in Buffalo’s last three games, quarterback Josh Allen engineered a come-from-behind, game-winning drive, this time to lift the Bills to a 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to head into their bye week with a record of 5-1.

Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and others after the Bills picked up another regular-season win over Kansas City in Arrowhead while improving to 5-0 in games where Allen hurdles a defender.

Observations, Report cards, position grades

Josh Allen engineered another come-from-behind, game-winning scoring drive as the Bills won another one-score game. Edge rusher Von Miller was a difference maker, proving why the Bills signed him to bolster their pass rush, while Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Matt Milano, Taron Johnson, and Devin Singletary were among the Bills to earn standout in the win. Plus, report cards and positional grades, and provide analysis on what the win means moving forward as Buffalo takes a commanding lead in the AFC standings.

S Jordan Poyer’s long journey to KC

When All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer was not cleared to fly with the Bills for their big game vs. the Chiefs, he took matters into his own hands, traveling 15-hours by car from Buffalo to Kansas City.

Odds and ends

Was Josh Allen justified to be angry about the no-call after Chris Jones tripped him en route to a sack? Plus, analyst Tony Romo correctly called the final score of the Bills/Chiefs game, and Stefon Diggs and the Bills turned to the 2008 USA men’s basketball Olympic Dream Team to help get their minds right and provide motivation leading up to the Chiefs game.