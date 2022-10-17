 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ty Dunne joins Code of Conduct tonight

Join us live at 8:00 PM EST on the BR YouTube channel every Tuesday night!

By JSpenceTheKing
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Code Of Conduct is back during the Buffalo Bills’ bye week! This week’s special guest is none other than author and NFL Features Writer, Ty Dunne. We’ll be discussing his book that came out today, his podcast, the Isaiah McKenzie Podcast, and more!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

In This Stream

Bills vs. Chiefs Week 6 coverage: Buffalo heads to home away from home

View all 64 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...