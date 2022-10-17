Circling the Wagons: Bills steal “W” from Chiefs ahead of the bye week

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to move to 5-1 and earn the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

We discuss quarterback Josh Allen having another MVP-caliber performance against quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and cornerback Taron Johnson winning another game with a clutch interception. Plus, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is HIM, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie’s less-than-stellar performance in a key matchup that could’ve potentially cost the Bills 14 points, and edge rusher Von Miller showing Bills Mafia the reason why general manager Brandon Beane brought him to Orchard Park, NY. Also—the terrible officiating (Chris Jones’ trip sack), and much more!

