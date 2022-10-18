Week 7 of the college football season fully lived up to the hype that was behind it heading into the weekend. The ranked matchups brought the excitement that college football fans were looking for, including a multitude of ranked games that went down to the wire. Sixth-ranked Tennessee topping No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in incredible fashion was worth the price of admission and then some, with some big performances we will get to later.

No. 20-ranked Utah came from behind to stun previously undefeated No. 7 USC 43-42, in which Utah went for two to gain the lead with less than a minute remaining.

No. 13 TCU mounted a two-touchdown comeback to tie the game in regulation and eventually defeat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in double overtime.

There are a ton of high-quality player performances we need to talk about to pair with some of these games. It was a great week for offensive skill positions in college football.

WR Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) put up a Randy Moss-like stat line against Alabama

The third-year junior put up six receptions for 207 yards and five touchdowns on the day. Hyatt is a lanky vertical slot receiver who forces the issue with his speed in a hurry. He’d been a contributor in the past for the Vols, but he’s putting together by far his best season of his career with the current absence of fellow wide receiver draft prospect Cedric Tillman. Hyatt made the Alabama defensive backs look slow all day as he burned by draft prospects Malachi Moore and DeMarco Hellams amongst others for huge scores.

A performance like this one is likely to push some major momentum the junior’s way as a 2023 NFL Draft prospect.

Jalin Hyatt



Jalin Hyatt: 6 Catches, 207 yards, 5TDs, and 34.5 yards per catch vs Alabama

Versatility the name of the game as DL Ahkeem Mesidor (Miami) emerges

The third-year sophomore was a touted transfer portal target for many after a successful 2021 season at West Virginia. He’s living up to the hype as a versatile chess piece along the ‘Canes defensive line in 2022. Mesidor put up 3.5 sacks against Virginia Tech this past week as his production is now starting to match his impact. At 6’3” and 280 pounds, Mesidor has the ability to play on the edge and the interior. The NFL loves versatility and Mesidor certainly brings that to the table with his game. According to Pro Football Focus, Mesidor has a 90.3 grade in 2022; that’s good for eighth among 839 qualifying edge rushers in college football. He’s flying way under the radar, but he will soon be recognized for the talent player he truly is at this point.

OT Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) could help save the 2023 tackle class

The Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the most disappointing teams in 2022, but offensive tackle Anton Harrison is providing the goods holding down the left side of the offensive line in Norman. The third-year sophomore is a true left tackle prospect clearing any size and athleticism thresholds with flying colors. Harrison has sweet feet and his upside is extremely exciting. His performance against Kansas was one of the best by any offensive lineman this year to date. According to PFF, Harrison didn’t give up a single pressure on 51 pass pro reps. He also dominated in the run game, as referenced in the clip below. The 2023 offensive tackle class was looking relatively bleak entering into 2022, but the emergence of players like Harrison is quickly improving the quality and depth of the class.

Watch #Sooners LT Anton Harrison work at all 3 levels here. Combos the 3T making sure he’s secured, then works laterally to pick up the BS LB before releasing to cutoff the BS S. Really nice! pic.twitter.com/2NWnNEfHdN — Alex King (@AKing_Evals) October 17, 2022

Other names to mention

This week was so good for 2023 prospects that it’s impossible to leave out some of our favorite performances of Week 7.

RB Eric Gray (Oklahoma)—20 carries, 176 yards, 2 TDs—The senior is enjoying a career season averaging over seven yards per carry.

TE Dalton Kincaid (Utah)—16 receptions, 234 yards, 1 TD—Another senior added to the list, Kincaid saved his best for the biggest moment where he torched USC the entire night in what was one of the best tight end performances in the history of college football.

CB Mekhi Garner (LSU)—A quick shoutout to Garner who didn’t allow a single reception in coverage against Florida in Week 7. The 6’2”, 215-pound corner is a true cover-and-clobber corner (a reference utilized by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler) who offers intriguing traits at the position.