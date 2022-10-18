AFC East Roundup: Ranking the division’s offenses

The entire AFC East was back in action this past Sunday, and all four teams were trying to gain some momentum en route to the middle of the season. Only the Miami Dolphins emerged from Week 6 without a win—falling to 3-3 on the season after losing to the Minnesota Vikings. The Buffalo Bills remain in the lead of the division following their huge comeback win against the Kansas City Chiefs that pushed them to 5-1.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets continued their strong play and successful start to the 2022 NFL season by defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field to improve to 4-2. The New England Patriots pulled off a dominant win against the Cleveland Browns to even their record at 3-3. With six games in the books this season, let’s review some offensive stats for each of the AFC East teams.

Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills’ high-powered offense is off to an amazing start this season. The team leads the NFL with more than 440 yards of offense per game. Buffalo is just behind Kansas City, averaging 29.3 points per game, as well. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs leads all pass catchers with six touchdowns through the air. But don’t sleep on wide receiver Gabe Davis, who has three touchdowns in his last two games. The questions about the state of the running game continue, though running back Devin Singletary had a great game against the Chiefs, averaging five yards per carry on 17 totes. Additionally, Dawson Knox hauled in his first touchdown catch of the season, so look for him to build off his game-winning TD performance as the weeks progress.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins’ offense has been as hot and cold this season as the two sidelines in their stadium. Much of their troubles exist because of the continued health concerns of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had the team playing surprisingly great on offense before a pair of injuries derailed his early season. Miami hasn’t won a game that Tagovailoa did not start and finish in 2022. He continues to lead the league in total QBR (80.0), and it’s certain the Dolphins can’t wait for him to return to the field in Week 7. While Diggs leads all receivers in touchdowns, Tyreek Hill leads the league in receiving yards (701), and leads the AFC in receptions (50). When healthy, Miami’s offense is very powerful and unique—but it all boils down to the health and availability of Tagovailoa.

New York Jets

The Jets have been a bit of a revelation so far in 2022. While many expected New York to be improved with a roster full of solid young talent, their record reflects a strong commitment to the culture that second-year head coach Robert Saleh has instilled. The Jets’ passing game has a fair bit of work to accomplish, averaging just 232 yards through the air per game. However, it may just be that the team’s identity is as a running team, not a passing one. New York is tied for third in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns and more than 110 rushing yards per game. As an offense, the Jets do have an efficient aerial attack that features rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a potential star in the making. Remember, New York was able to score 14 points in under two minutes to defeat the Browns.

New England Patriots

The Patriots may have stumbled upon a bit of a quarterback controversy. You hate to see it. May we all be so lucky as to not see it become Bledsoe—Brady 2.0. Prior to his high ankle sprain, second-year quarterback Mac Jones appeared to struggle a bit within the frame of the new offense. His numbers paint a picture of competence, mostly—but he has thrown five interceptions in just three games. In comes rookie seventh-round quarterback Bailey Zappe, who appears to have a more solid grasp of the current system. In their Week 6 victory over the Browns, Zappe passed for over 300 yards. In the three games he’s played, Zappe has four touchdown passes and only one interception. Some believe the offense runs more smoothly with Zappe behind center. But Jones will return soon, and head coach Bill Belichick will need to make a decision about his starting signal caller.