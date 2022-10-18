The Buffalo Bills have played the Green Bay Packers just once in the era of Bills football defined by the presence of general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, and quarterback Josh Allen.

That game came in 2018; it was Allen’s third career start. It went poorly—Allen finished the day 16-of-33 for 151 yards with two interceptions, a lost fumble, and a quarterback rating of 36.3—in a 22-0 shutout loss to the Pack. This was shockingly not the worst statistical passing performance of Allen’s, but it represents an early low point in an otherwise blossoming career.

Those were, of course, different times for the Bills. When Allen, McDermott, and Buffalo take on the Packers in Orchard Park in NFL Week 8 action, they’ll do so as Super Bowl favorites—with Allen the front-runner for league MVP—while the Packers try to right their proverbial ship in chasing their fourth straight playoff appearance.

Buffalo enters this contest coming off of their bye week and sitting with a 5-1 record, good for the top overall spot in the AFC. Their appearance on Sunday Night Football will be the team’s third prime-time appearance of the season; in the previous two, they beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in Week 1, and the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in Week 2.

All of our Bills-Packers coverage, from the lead-up to the game straight through the aftermath, is below.