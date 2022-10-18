Bills Reacts Survey, Week 7: How many wins for Buffalo in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, and we want to know how you’re feeling, Bills Mafia! Every week of the season, we’ll ask fans if they’re confident the team is headed in the right direction and more of the most pressing questions facing the coming game. Let us know what you think!

The Bills took down the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in epic fashion, re-taking the lead late in the fourth quarter after trailing by a field goal. Sunday’s game was the most-watched CBS Week 6 game in 15 years, averaging 25.407 million viewers, per CBS.

It’s fair to say the Buffalo outplayed Kansas City on a national stage and, now more than ever, it’s no secret the Bills are media darlings with those who cover the NFL. They remain the odds-on-favorite to not only represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, but to finally bring a Lombardi Trophy home to Western New York.

The Bills now sit at 5-1 (the only AFC team with one loss) and on a bye. In Week 8, they’ll welcome the Green Bay Packers to Highmark Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

So tell us, by voting below:

How confident are you now in the team’s direction? How many wins do you expect the Bills to finish with this season?