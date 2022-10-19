Bills 24, Chiefs 20 video recap: Josh Allen leads Buffalo to big road win

The Buffalo Bills notched a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The win will help the Bills in their goal to secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs, and Josh Allen’s performance will push him further towards in MVP award at season’s end.

Allen threw for 329 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the Chiefs. It is his third game of 300-plus yards, 3-plus touchdowns, and zero interceptions on the road against the Chiefs. Only Justin Herbert and Aaron Rodgers have accomplished that against the Patrick Mahomes-era Chiefs, and Herbert and Rodgers have only done it once each. Only Mahomes has more road 300/3/0 games (8) than Allen (7) since both quarterbacks have entered the league.

Contrary to what some Chiefs fans and radio hosts might think, this wasn’t the Bills’ Super Bowl, and Allen isn’t going to be crowned MVP after a Week 6 win. But the win, and Allen’s performance, may go a long way towards accomplishing both of those goals.