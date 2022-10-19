Bills 24, Chiefs 20 recap: Buffalo the class of the AFC

With the win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills have established themselves as the best team in the AFC and probably the NFL. Along the way to victory, a few themes arose.

Hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton look into the storylines from the game, including the masterful defensive scheme devised by Leslie Frazier, defensive end Von Miller looking like the future Hall of Famer that he is, and an improved rushing offense.

They also discuss other NFL storylines in the AFC East, and also ponder philosophical questions, such as whether it’s better to attend a good game and see your team lose, or preferable to attend a blowout.

