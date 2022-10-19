Bills vs. Packers odds: Buffalo opens at 8.5-point favorites

The bye week is here for the Buffalo Bills after a very hard-fought victory in Arrowhead Stadium. The game of the year didn’t disappoint, as the Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and made a lot of betters upset when they covered the three-point spread.

Up next is the two-time defending MVP, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will meet on Sunday Night Football on October 30 to start wrapping up Week 8 action. While the Packers still have a Week 7 contest against the Washington Commanders to get through, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bills as early 8.5-point favorites in this matchup.

The Packers don’t look like the team we all expected when the schedule was released. It’s clear the Packers still have some things to figure out offensively if they want to turn their season around. After an embarrassing 27-10 home loss to the New York Jets, they head to Washington to take on the Commanders in hopes to gain some momentum before heading to Orchard Park.

This won’t be the first time in Rodgers’ career that he is an 8.5-point underdog—but it hasn’t happened in four years. It could also end up being the largest underdog line of his amazing career, depending on how the Pack look in Washington. But the Bills are on fire, and Vegas doesn’t expect the Packers to cool them off.

Check back next week for updates on the spread. I can see things changing with a good performance this week for Green Bay at Washington. At minimum, however, this could end up being the Packers’ biggest underdog spread since being 7.5-point underdogs in a 2021 Week 9 road trip to Kansas City—a game the Packers lost, 13-7.