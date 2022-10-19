Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week again

The wins just keep piling up for the Buffalo Bills after their Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Win the game? Check. Leave Kansas City healthy? Check. Take possession of the AFC’s No. 1 seed? Check. Have your quarterback win Player of the Week honors? Check.

Josh Allen, who put up 361 yards of total offense—including three touchdowns and one player hurdled (which one could argue should be an official stat now)—has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.

- - !! @JoshAllenQB wins second consecutive AFC Offensive Player of the Week award: https://t.co/TXB0BPYQxM pic.twitter.com/dqIWztFPUd — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 19, 2022

Allen finished the game 27-of-40 for 329 yards through the air, and used his legs to put up another 32 yards on the ground. The Bills’ quarterback spread the scoring love around, hitting three different receivers for touchdowns during the game. His first touchdown, which came in the second quarter, was a 34-yard dart to wide receiver Gabe Davis. In the third quarter, he hit Stefon Diggs—who recorded his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season with 10 catches for 148 yards on Sunday—for a 17-yard score. In the fourth quarter, Allen completed the comeback victory with a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. Allen’s play earned him a 117.6 passer rating for the day.

In addition, the game marked Allen’s third consecutive game against the Chiefs in which he put up 300-plus passing yards, 3 or more touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. Allen joined Drew Brees as the only player in NFL history to ever have those numbers against a single opponent.

Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/X0nFDjuCOC — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 19, 2022

For Allen, this is the ninth time in his career that he has been awarded the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week award, but the first time he has won it in consecutive weeks. Since 2018, only one other NFL player has won Offensive Player of the Week honors as many times as Allen—Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills franchise only has one player in its history books with more player of the week awards than Allen: Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has 10 player of the week awards. But, as the legend himself has said in the past, it is likely that Allen will take that record as well. Maybe this season.